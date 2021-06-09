Russia Doesn’t Expect Mush of Putin-Biden Meeting – Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said his country doesn’t have “excessive expectations or illusions” about a possible breakthrough at the upcoming summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. counterpart Joe Biden.

The fact of the June 16 meeting in Geneva, the first face-to-face talks between the two leaders since Biden came to office in January, is important in itself, Lavrov said at a conference in Moscow on Wednesday.

The two powers haven’t yet agreed on a final agenda for the encounter according to Russia’s foreign minister. Moscow is arguing for a wide-ranging dialog on strategic stability with Washington, he said.

“A normalization of Russia-U.S. ties is only possible if we follow the principles of equality and mutual respect,” Lavrov said. “Dialog is better than none but if the American policy sticks to the mentality of hegemony, if the Americans listen to their own propaganda which dominates the U.S. elite, there won’t be much to expect.”

 

