North Macedonia Opposition Demands from PM Zoran Zaev to Reveal Details of Talks with Bulgaria

Politics | June 9, 2021, Wednesday // 13:22
Bulgaria: North Macedonia Opposition Demands from PM Zoran Zaev to Reveal Details of Talks with Bulgaria

North Macedonia’s largest opposition party, VMRO-DPMNE, has set up roadblocks in Skopje and about 10 other cities across the country, demanding the government release details of a roadmap being negotiated between Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Bulgaria, Skopje Diem reported.

The party in opposition wants to force the ruling structure to tell the public what is being negotiated with Bulgaria and the type of concessions that are being offered.

According to VMRO-DPMNE, if the authorities accept the conditions in the Bulgarian Declaration in the negotiations with the EU, it will then become a European, not a bilateral problem. 

The party’s president, Hristijan Mickoski, said his party had to react because Zaev would otherwise accept everything, adding that the blockades will continue until the PM is forced to give up on his plan to make new concessions to Bulgaria.

“The protests of the desperate and idea-less VMRO-DPMNE experienced a debacle throughout the country. Barely 13 vehicles with 14 people, that is the average of today’s ‘protests’,” the governing party SDSM responded.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: N. Macedonia, VMRO-DPNE, negotiations with Bulgaria, EU accession talks
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria