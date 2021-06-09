Atlantic Council of Bulgaria Demands Suspension of All MiG-29 Repaired by Russians

The Atlantic Council of Bulgaria demanded the suspension of all MiG-29 aircraft flights repaired by the Russian Aircraft Building Corporation and the immediate launch of a detailed quality check of the MiG-29 repairs carried out by a team of experts from NATO countries and Alliance partner countries.

This is said in the Declaration of the Atlantic Council on the occasion of the crash of the Bulgarian fighter jet over the Black Sea.

The Atlantic Council calls on "the caretaker Minister of Defense to present in an urgent order an analysis of the impact of delays by the Russian side of the implementation of contracts for the repair of MiG-29 fighter jets on the training of pilot personnel.

In particular, the Bulgarian public needs to know how this has affected the Air Force combat readiness. Of special interest to our society is the clarification of the relationship between the flight training of Bulgarian pilots, which is known to be far below the NATO standards, on the one hand, and this incident on the other."

"Following the principle of NATO solidarity, the government should immediately request the launch of an allied mission to guard Bulgarian airspace until Bulgaria acquires reliable capabilities for implementation of Air Policing tasks.

The Atlantic Council also insists on immediate suspension of all activities related to possible modernization of avionics or further extensions of the MiG-29 use, as well as a review of such activities based on the results of this incident’s investigation.