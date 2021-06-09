Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 178 Newly Infected, 6 Fatalities

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 178 from 15,149 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on June 9.

87 were confirmed from PCR and 91 from rapid antigen tests.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 419,859.

The active cases are 14,583.

Of the total, 2,467 patients are in hospitals, 267 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours:

· 723 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 387,416;

· 21,771 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,500,534;

· 6 Covid-19 related deaths, thus bringing the death toll to date to 17,860.