Bulgarian PM Yanev Met Albanian Counterpart Rama
Bulgaria's caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev conferred here on Tuesday with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, who is visiting this country on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Government Information Service said in a press release.
Yanev stressed Bulgaria's consistent and active support for Albania's European perspective. The Bulgarian head of government
welcomed Albania's resolve to make progress in the EU reform programme and achieve positive results in key areas in this respect.
The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, current issues on the European agenda and Albania's progress towards EU accession.
The sides also discussed the significant role played by the Bulgarian national minority in Albania as a natural "bridge" between the two countries.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria’s Caretaker Health Minister: I Will Pursue My Goals with Unwavering Resolve
- » Bulgaria’s Caretaker Premier Meets with Albanian Prime Minister
- » MRF Reps' Visit to Ankara Provokes Serious Tension in Bulgaria
- » Breaking News on Lost Bulgarian Mig29 Fighter Jet - Pilot's Life Jacket Found
- » US and EU Will Create Council on Russian Policies
- » Bulgaria’s Caretaker Foreign Minister Participates in Berlin Process Video Summit