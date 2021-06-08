Bulgarian PM Yanev Met Albanian Counterpart Rama

Bulgaria's caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev conferred here on Tuesday with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, who is visiting this country on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Government Information Service said in a press release.

Yanev stressed Bulgaria's consistent and active support for Albania's European perspective. The Bulgarian head of government

welcomed Albania's resolve to make progress in the EU reform programme and achieve positive results in key areas in this respect.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, current issues on the European agenda and Albania's progress towards EU accession.

The sides also discussed the significant role played by the Bulgarian national minority in Albania as a natural "bridge" between the two countries.