US and EU Will Create Council on Russian Policies

Politics | June 8, 2021, Tuesday // 22:47
Bulgaria: US and EU Will Create Council on Russian Policies

Participants fo the EU-US summit to be held in Brussels on June 15, will announce the creation of a trans-Atlantic "structured dialogue" in order to coordinate Washington and Brussels’ policies with regard to Russia, a diplomatic source told TASS.

The EU external action service refused to give any official comment about the information.

"During the EU-US summit a decision will be announced to create a structured dialogue to coordinate policies with regard to Russia," the diplomatic source said. "This council would allow holding regular consultations aimed at bringing closer Russia-related approaches on both sides of the Atlantic. Both parties aim to continue dialogue with Russia on certain issues of mutual interest."

Among the issues of mutual interest for Russia and the West, the source noted climate change, Iran’s nuclear program and Middle East peace process.

 The source went on to say that Brussels and Washington are set to "coordinate their response to Russia’s destructive actions," mentioning some of the West’s ungrounded accusations against Russia. This includes "interference into Western democratic processes, disinformation, cyberattacks."

He did not comment on how this structure would work in practice, at what level and how often those consultations will be held, saying that all those matters will be agreed upon after the summit./tass

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria