How to Prepare for Vacation in Bulgaria?

Have you planned a trip to Bulgaria in the near future? If so, there is no time like now to start preparing. This is especially true for first-time visitors. Being fully prepared will ensure you and your companions have the best vacation experience of all time. In 2019, Bulgarian statisticians reported a population of 6.98 million, following Romania (19.4 million) and Hungary (9.8 million).

Bulgaria reportedly played host to about 12 million international visitors in 2017. Foreign visitors are mostly from Romania, Germany, Russia, Turkey, and Greece, which make up about 50 percent of international visitors. Many of these tourists fell in love with Bulgaria during their first visit, continuing to return year after year. To ensure, you and your travel companions have a memorable Bulgarian vacation, it is recommended to start preparing now. A list of tips you will find below to jumpstart your effort.

Set a Budget

International tourists find Bulgaria prices fair and even affordable, in many cases. Still, experts believe it is a good idea to set a budget in advance. This is just one way to prepare for a wonderful vacation that will not break the bank.

When Bulgarian hotel and restaurant prices are compared to many other European Union countries you will find them appealing. If you are looking for an affordable vacation abroad, Bulgaria may be the answer.





Gather Your Travel Documents

All foreign tourists need a valid passport to gain entrance into Bulgaria. All tourists visiting from another country in the Schengen Area will not need a passport. Schengen countries include Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Austria, Estonia, France, Czech Republic, Sweden, Spain, Slovakia, Luxembourg, Latvia, Iceland, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Sweden, Switzerland, and others.

If you have a passport, it is crucial to validate the expiration date. Tourists with expired passports will be denied entry into the country.

Exchange Currency Before Traveling

Experts claim the safest way to exchange currency is with a credit card. Utilizing a credit card to exchange currency will eliminate the need to pay a foreign transaction fee. Skipping these fees will save you about 7 percent, compared to going through a Credit Union or other financial institution.

If you plan on spending a bit of time paying online, it is recommended to use your credit card. This will save you the inconvenience of exchanging currency just to enjoy your favorite online gaming platforms.

It is important to note, Bulgaria’s currency is not the euro, but instead, the lev.

Know the weather

Bulgaria has a continental climate, where the winter is cold. Winter temperatures can drop down to 4 degrees below 0 Fahrenheit ( 20 degrees below 0 Celsius). Summer temperatures can reach almost 100 degrees Fahrenheit. If your plan to visit Bulgaria in the summer, be sure to pack lightly. If you are visiting Bulgaria in the winter, pack heavy.

Being comfortable and safe should always be your main priority. Since the summer and winter temperatures are too harsh for seniors and other age groups, many tourists opt to visit the country in the spring. When it is raining outside, you can enjoy online casino indoors.

Bulgarian Black Sea Coast

There is no doubt, foreign tourists are drawn to the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast because of its sandy coastlines and 5-star resorts. Many locals and tourists describe the Black Sea Coast as a “summertime playground.” However, there are people who warn against visiting the Black Sea Coast due to overcrowding. It is very common for popular tourist areas to be overcrowded during the peak tourist season.

Some locals claim that the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast should be avoided altogether. Golden Sands and Sunny Beach are extremely popular among foreign tourists in the peak season. It is crucial to be warned of overcrowding if you are planning to visit one of the resorts.

Summary

Bulgaria is home to some of the best tourist areas in the world. If you plan to visit the Black Sea Coast, be forewarned of overcrowding, long lines, and loud tourists. If you are not familiar with the Bulgarian language, it would be a good idea to learn at least the alphabet. You can also make use of a translation app. There are more than a few translation apps that work very well. Foreign tourists need to be able to translate basic words to avoid confusion.