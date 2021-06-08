No Machine Voting for Bulgarians Abroad – Central Election Commission

There will be no machine voting abroad, Stoil Tsitselkov, deputy chairman of the Public Council at the Central Election Commission - CEC, has told BNR's Horizont program. There has been no practice of delivering machines around the world, Tsitselkov pointed out and expressed concern that after all the simulations and demonstrations of machine voting, there was no analysis of the reasons for difficulties and delays in the vote.

CEC spokesman Tsvetozar Tomov has called on Nova TV to stop over-dramatizing the shortage of machines and recalled that no machine voting had been used abroad and elections still took place. "Elections can end successfully if queues in front of the polling stations do not exceed 50 people," Tomov added.

