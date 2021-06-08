Bulgaria: Katya Kostova Is New Honorary Ambassador of News 2020

Katya Kostova, founder and director of ArtTheatre Berlin, became the "Honorary Ambassador of News 2020", winning the award in the Culture category, in the annual ranking of one of the largest Bulgarian English-language media – Novinite.com.

The award was handed to her by the Executive Director of NoviniteGroup, Daniela Ketenieva, who congratulated the winner and wished her to continue to promote Bulgarian theatre abroad, as well as further success in her future endeavors.

Katya Kostova thanked for the special award and assured that more projects related to the promotion of Bulgarian culture in Germany are yet to come. Within a few months, she will announce a new event to be held in Berlin.

The award ceremony took place in the office of M3 Communications Group, Inc., where Maxim Behar, CEO of the agency, also congratulated Katya Kostova and wished that Bulgaria had more such remarkable personalities.

Katya Kostova was born in Peshtera, she left Bulgaria almost 20 years ago and leftfor Germany together with her family. She indulged in her love of theatre almost immediately after settling there, but as a side activity, not as an activity which helped her make a living. She started oprganizing productions of Bulgarian plays, concerts and literary readings of Bulgarian authors for the Bulgarian diaspora. She finances her endeavours entirely with her own funds, and earns her living with a lot of work. However, nothing can stop her from following the magic of theatre, which has captivated her since her school years.

In fact, the idea to actively promote the Bulgarian theatre in Germany was born almost 5 years ago during an exhibition at the Bulgarian Cultural Institute. Her heart beats for Bulgarian artists, theatre, movies, music, books. And so her favourite Art Theatre became more and more established, organizes tours in Germany and performs better and better one of the new goals set by Katya Kostova – helping the audience learn to distinguish between valuable art and mediocre one. Her latest project is presenting the productions with subtitles, so that the German audience would be able to truly appreciate the Bulgarian theatre.