Bulgaria: 208 New COVID-19 Infections

A total of 208 new COVID-19 infections were identified on Monday by 13,358 tests.

The test positivity rate now stands at 1.56 per cent. A total of 34 people infected with the virus have died on Monday. The number hospitalized patients with COVID-19 stands at 2,521, of whom 277 are in intensive care.

There were a total of 15,134 active cases as of Monday, while the number of reported recoveries for that day is 594. A total of 14,532 vaccines against COVID-19 were administered on Monday.