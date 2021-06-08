Bulgaria: 208 New COVID-19 Infections

Society » HEALTH | June 8, 2021, Tuesday // 09:59
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: 208 New COVID-19 Infections pixabay.com

A total of 208 new COVID-19 infections were identified on Monday by 13,358 tests.

The test positivity rate now stands at 1.56 per cent. A total of 34 people infected with the virus have died on Monday. The number hospitalized patients with COVID-19 stands at 2,521, of whom 277 are in intensive care.

There were a total of 15,134 active cases as of Monday, while the number of reported recoveries for that day is 594. A total of 14,532 vaccines against COVID-19 were administered on Monday. 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria