Maxim Behar Re-Elected as Member of BBLF Managing Board

Bulgarian PR expert and diplomat Maxim Behar was re-elected as a member of the Management Board of the Bulgarian Business Leaders Forum (BBLF) established with the assistance of HRH Prince Charles of Wales. Mr Behar was among the founders of the Forum 20 years ago, he was also its chairman for two mandates from 2001 to 2007, and then Vice-President for two more mandates and since then has invariably been a board member.

In 2007 it was officially announced that Maxim Behar is also a lifetime honorary member of the Forum, for his outstanding contribution to establishing the Forum as a leading organization in the field of ethical business and corporate social responsibility.

Nowdays the Bulgarian Business Leaders Forum brings together more than 120 leading Bulgarian and foreign companies and is a leading organization in the field of Corporate Social Responsibility in Bulgaria. It is part of the International Business Leaders Forum and annually organizes prestigious corporate social responsibility awards, something unique for Bulgaria. Mr Behar was re-elected as member of the BBLF Management Board at a general meeting where top managers of 40 leading international companies voted for him to the post. Vice-Chairman of the Forum Levon Hampartzoumian and CEO Georgi Ruichev greeted the delegates and UK Ambassador to Bulgaria Rob Dixon was a special guest at the event.