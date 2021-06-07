Worth of Heroin Shipment Ceased in Sliven Estimated at BGN 25 M

Speaking at a briefing in Sofia on Monday, head of the specialized prosecution service, Valentina Madjarova, said that the worth of nearly 500 kilos of heroin ceased during a raid in the southern city of Sliven on June 4 is estimated at BGN 25 million. Two persons, who are Turkish nationals, were detained in the raid. The two, whom the court remanded in custody, have no criminal record.

The drug originated from Iran and was meant to be sold in Western Europe. It arrived in Bulgaria by sea at the Varna West Port, hidden in marble slabs loaded on four containers. In Bulgaria the heroin was supposed to be extracted from the slabs and exported. The raid took place when the drug was being removed from the slabs.



Madjarova gave information about another operation of the specialized prosecution service - against Angel Papalezov, the head of the Interior Ministry's Cultural Valuables Unit, who has been charged with belonging to a criminal group for trafficking in antiques and laundering money. Papalezov has been placed on recognizance not to leave.



A search of Papalezov's office on June 2 by the prosecution service yielded cultural valuables, written notes, business cards of the head and members of the Thrace Foundation of fugitive gambling tycoon Vassil Bozhkov, and other material evidence.



According to the information provided on Monday, the chieftain of the investigated crime group is Bozhkov.