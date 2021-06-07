Bulgaria: Further Financial Malpractices Disclosed at Defence Ministry
The Ministry of Defence has awarded public contracts without competitive tender designating the contractor directly. Despite the instructions by the Ministry of Finance to avoid pre-payment, 80% of the contracts were paid in advance, Defence Minister in the caretaker government Georgi Panayotov stated for BNT, adding that no market research had been conducted before the contracts were awarded.
Minister Panayotov stated further that one for the reasons for this is that many of the contracts contained classified information, and not all companies have right of access.
Minister Panayotov also commented on the contract for two warships being constructed at Bulgarian shipyards which cost 500 million euro, stating that the deal was a good one, but that the public in Bulgaria had been kept in the dark that the contract did not include the ship ammunition.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Mounts Protests against Retirement of Prof. Kantardzhiev
- » Maxim Behar Re-Elected as Member of BBLF Managing Board
- » Bulgaria’s Ex-Minister of Health and Secret Services Were Aware of Horrendous Transplant Frauds
- » Bulgarian Banks Shouldn’t Work with Blacklisted Firms, Corruption Has Taken Deep Roots – PM Stefan Yanev
- » Bulgarian MEP: After US Sanctions EU May Well Suspend Funds for Bulgaria
- » Slavi Trifonov Gave up on Running for Parliamentary Election