Caretaker Prime Minister Convenes Bulgarian Security Council
The Security Council will held a meeting today at the Council of Ministers’ building. Caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev summoned deputy prime ministers, ministers, representatives of the special services, as well as the chief of defense services. The agenda of the meeting will be the current risks and threats to the national security.
The agenda of the meeting also includes a discussion of measures to ensure political stability and the need for new and adequate anti-corruption policies. The coordination and collaboration between the security sector structures will also be discussed.
The Council is convened against the backdrop of personnel reshuffles in the State Agency for National Security and the General Directorate Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP) as well as the sanctions the United States imposed on six Bulgarians under the Global Magnitsky Act. Among them was Ilko Zheliazkov, deputy CEO of the National Bureau for Control on Special Intelligence-Gathering Devices.
.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Mounts Protests against Retirement of Prof. Kantardzhiev
- » Maxim Behar Re-Elected as Member of BBLF Managing Board
- » Bulgaria’s Ex-Minister of Health and Secret Services Were Aware of Horrendous Transplant Frauds
- » Bulgarian Banks Shouldn’t Work with Blacklisted Firms, Corruption Has Taken Deep Roots – PM Stefan Yanev
- » Bulgaria: Further Financial Malpractices Disclosed at Defence Ministry
- » Bulgarian MEP: After US Sanctions EU May Well Suspend Funds for Bulgaria