Caretaker Prime Minister Convenes Bulgarian Security Council

The Security Council will held a meeting today at the Council of Ministers’ building. Caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev summoned deputy prime ministers, ministers, representatives of the special services, as well as the chief of defense services. The agenda of the meeting will be the current risks and threats to the national security.

The agenda of the meeting also includes a discussion of measures to ensure political stability and the need for new and adequate anti-corruption policies. The coordination and collaboration between the security sector structures will also be discussed.

The Council is convened against the backdrop of personnel reshuffles in the State Agency for National Security and the General Directorate Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP) as well as the sanctions the United States imposed on six Bulgarians under the Global Magnitsky Act. Among them was Ilko Zheliazkov, deputy CEO of the National Bureau for Control on Special Intelligence-Gathering Devices.

