2 Heavy Car Accidents in Bulgaria

Five died and one remained in serious condition after an accident on the Sofia-Varna main road near the village of Mikre. This was announced by the Center for Emergency Medical Aid in Lovech, quoted by BTA.

Three men died on the spot, and then another died in the Lovech hospital. Two of the dead were in one car and two in the other, said the regional directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Lovech.

They also said that the identities of the victims and the dead, as well as the reasons for the incident, were still being clarified. Traffic in the area of ​​the accident is temporarily restricted.

Travelers in the direction of Sofia are redirected bypassing the nearby gas station on third-class roads, and the traffic in the direction of Varna passes through the village of Mikre, according to the Road Infrastructure Agency.

Another serious accident occurred on the Burgas-Sredets road.

Head-on collision between two cars on the road Burgas - Sredets. A 44-year-old man died and three, including a small child, are in hospital after the severe accident.

The prosecutor's office initiated proceedings for presumed caused death by negligence against the driver who survived the violent collision. He himself is in critical condition in hospital.

The serious accident happened shortly after 22:00 last night on the road Burgas - Sredets, near the village of Konstantinovo. A car driven by a 30-year-old driver suddenly entered the opposite lane and hit another car.

One of the cars crashed into the guardrail and almost overturned on the roof. The other car stopped in the ditch. A 44-year-old man died on the spot.

The driver responsible for the accident, along with another man and a 5-year-old girl, are in critical condition at the Burgas hospital.