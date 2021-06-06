Slovakia Starts Vaccination with Sputnik V

Slovakia will start vaccinating with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19.

Only over 5,000 Slovaks showed interest in this product by registering for the vaccination system, although at the beginning of March the country had already imported the first consignment of Sputnik V for 100,000 people.

The circumstances of his supply then deepened the government crisis, which resulted in the replacement of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health.