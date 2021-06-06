Slovakia Starts Vaccination with Sputnik V

Society » HEALTH | June 6, 2021, Sunday // 21:45
Bulgaria: Slovakia Starts Vaccination with Sputnik V

Slovakia will start vaccinating with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19.

Only over 5,000 Slovaks showed interest in this product by registering for the vaccination system, although at the beginning of March the country had already imported the first consignment of Sputnik V for 100,000 people.

The circumstances of his supply then deepened the government crisis, which resulted in the replacement of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria