COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 89 New Cases

There are 89 new cases of coronavirus infection registered for the last 24 hours, according to the data published in the Unified Information Portal.

They were detected by 6,333 tests (PCR and antigenic). Three people have died in the last 24 hours from the disease.

Thus, the number of victims of the pandemic in our country reached 17,813.

A total of 419,426 cases were confirmed in the country. Of these, 15,545 are active and 2,619 patients are hospitalized, including 293 in the intensive care unit.

386,068 have been cured since the beginning of the pandemic, including 137 in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,456,841 doses of coronavirus vaccine were given, of which 5,993 for the last 24 hours.

In 619,684 people, the vaccination cycle is completed.