USA Don't Want Conflict with Russia Says Biden

Politics | June 5, 2021, Saturday // 23:52
Bulgaria: USA Don't Want Conflict with Russia Says Biden video caption

 The United States does not seek conflict with Russia, US President Joe Biden said for The Washington Post.

"In my phone calls with President Putin, I have been clear and direct. The United States does not seek conflict. We want a stable and predictable relationship where we can work with Russia on issues like strategic stability and arms control," he pointed out.

The United States will not hesitate to respond to Russia’s potential harmful activities, Biden noted.

He pointed out that he had "imposed meaningful consequences for behaviors that violate US sovereignty, including interference in our democratic elections." "And President Putin knows that I will not hesitate to respond to future harmful activities.

When we meet, I will again underscore the commitment of the United States, Europe and like-minded democracies to stand up for human rights and dignity," the US president said.

 Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States will meet in Geneva on June 16.
 
According to the Kremlin press service, the two leaders plan to discuss the prospects for Russia-US relations, strategic stability and pressing global issues, including the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and ways to resolve regional conflicts./tass

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria