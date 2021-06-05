USA Don't Want Conflict with Russia Says Biden
The United States does not seek conflict with Russia, US President Joe Biden said for The Washington Post.
"In my phone calls with President Putin, I have been clear and direct. The United States does not seek conflict. We want a stable and predictable relationship where we can work with Russia on issues like strategic stability and arms control," he pointed out.
The United States will not hesitate to respond to Russia’s potential harmful activities, Biden noted.
He pointed out that he had "imposed meaningful consequences for behaviors that violate US sovereignty, including interference in our democratic elections." "And President Putin knows that I will not hesitate to respond to future harmful activities.
When we meet, I will again underscore the commitment of the United States, Europe and like-minded democracies to stand up for human rights and dignity," the US president said.
