June 5, 2021, Saturday
Bulgaria: Car Accident on Burgas-Elhovo Road

 A man died, and two adults and a child are in danger of death after an accident on the Burgas-Elhovo road. This was announced by Tsvetelina Randeva, spokesperson for Burgas Police.

The incident happened last night around 22:20 near the village of Konstantinovo. Two cars collided head-on. The driver of the car moving from Bourgas to Elhovo entered the oncoming lane and collided head-on with the car moving towards Bourgas in his own lane.

A 44-year-old man from Burgas, who was driving one of them, died in the accident on the spot.

 Three people were injured, including a 4-year-old child. All three are housed in the intensive care unit of the University Hospital – Burgas with a diagnosis of “Polytrauma” and life-threatening.

