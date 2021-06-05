French Study Says Pfizer-Biontech Vaccine Less Effective against Indian Variant

A study by France’s Pasteur Institute found people who had received two doses of Pfizer saw a three-fold reduction in their antibodies against the B. 1.617 variant.

The Pfizer vaccine is slightly less effective but appears to still protect against the more transmissible Covid-19 variant first identified in India, according to a study by France’s Pasteur Institute.

“Despite slightly diminished efficacy, the Pfizer vaccine probably protects” against the Indian variant, according to laboratory test results, said Olivier Schwartz, the institute’s director and co-author of the study that was published on the BioRxiv website ahead of peer review.