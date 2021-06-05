Health Minister Approved EU Digital Certificate for Bulgaria
The caretaker Minister of Health, Dr. Stoycho Katsarov, approved with his order a template of the EU Digital DIGITAL COVID CERTIFICATE for the disease COVID-19.
This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Health. The certificate is valid from the 15th to the 180th day from the date of the first positive PCR test for COVID-19.
The certificate is created in the National Information System for Combating COVID-19 for the persons who are registered as confirmed cases of COVID-19 and entered in the National Information System for Combating COVID-19.
Vaccinated persons will be able to download their certificate in electronic format from the website of the National Health Information System - here.
The order takes effect as of today.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » French Study Says Pfizer-Biontech Vaccine Less Effective against Indian Variant
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 157 New Cases, Decline Continues
- » Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 170 Newly Infected, 45 Fatalities
- » Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Registered in over 65 Countries Now
- » Greece to Donate Covid-19 Vaccines to Albania and North Macedonia
- » Get Shot and Have Free Beer – President Joe Biden Steps up Vaccination Rollout