Health Minister Approved EU Digital Certificate for Bulgaria

The caretaker Minister of Health, Dr. Stoycho Katsarov, approved with his order a template of the EU Digital DIGITAL COVID CERTIFICATE for the disease COVID-19.

This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Health. The certificate is valid from the 15th to the 180th day from the date of the first positive PCR test for COVID-19.

The certificate is created in the National Information System for Combating COVID-19 for the persons who are registered as confirmed cases of COVID-19 and entered in the National Information System for Combating COVID-19.

Vaccinated persons will be able to download their certificate in electronic format from the website of the National Health Information System - here.

The order takes effect as of today.