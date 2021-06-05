COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 157 New Cases, Decline Continues

The new cases of COVID-19 registered in our country for the last 24 hours are 157, which is 13 less than the reported 170 infected the day before.

Thus, their number decreases both as an absolute number and as a percentage. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal. 14,275 tests were performed (PCR and antigenic), ie. by 1,020 less than 15,295 a day earlier.

Thus, the percentage of positive samples decreases slightly from 1.11% to 1.09%.

The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria are already 419,337. A total of 2,892,784 PCR and antigen tests were performed.

The active cases are 15 596. 2,629 patients are in hospitals, 293 were in the intensive care unit. 660 people were cured and 18 died.

The Information Portal also provides data on the doses of vaccines administered. They are a total of 1,450,850, ie. about 12.08% of the population has at least one needle inserted, and the persons with completed second immunization are already 616,035 or 8.91%.

For the last 24 hours, there have been 21,757 administered vaccines against COVID-19.

Outdoor vaccination will be available today and tomorrow throughout the country. In Burgas and Varna there will be outposts in the city parks, and in the Gabrovo region, for example, a mobile team will visit those interested in the villages.