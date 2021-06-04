Ex-US Secretary of State Accused Wuhan Laboratory for Coronavirus

The ex-US Secretary of State said that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was engaged in military development, and in the fall of 2019, several doctors had been ill with a serious illness.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there is ample evidence of a coronavirus leak from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan. He stated this on the air Fox News.

He warned that China does not want the world to know about the secret military activity being carried out at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) ahead of the coronavirus outbreak: “China does not want the world to know what happened.”

“We actually know a lot. We know that there was a functional study, that this lab was Level 4 and had leaks in the past due to security flaws. We know that there were doctors who got sick and were hospitalized in the fall of 2019. We know that military activities were carried out in the same laboratory. We do not know what they did, and what they do not want you to know suggests that we should not doubt, “said the former head of the State Department.

Pompeo noted that China could clarify everything that is happening in the world in a minute, if they wanted.

“When we get to the end of this story, we show that the Chinese knew what happened and their virology lab was at the center of it,” Pompeo said.