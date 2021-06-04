Bulgaria’s Caretaker Government Sets up Working Group to Respond to US GloMag Sanctions

Bulgaria's caretaker government has decided to set up a working group to take action in response to the sanctions imposed by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the Council of Ministers' press office said.

The working group includes representatives of the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Finance, SANS and the National Revenue
 Agency (NRA). As a matter of urgency, it must establish and maintain a list of individuals who fall and could potentially fall within the scope of the OFAC sanctions.

Subject to the working group are all natural and legal persons, identified by SANS and NRA in the course of their applied
permanent measures for the identification of persons connected with individuals from the aforementioned list.

The list will be published and maintained on the websites of the Ministry of Finance and the NRA.

The Minister of Finance will monitor the activities of the working group and will be responsible for the results of its work to the government. Ministers and other executive bodies will take immediate measures to make sure that administrations and departments, state-owned enterprises, companies with state and municipal participation and the companies they control, as
well as other persons, terminate their relations with the persons on the list and not enter into new ones.

The government's decision was made in absentia on Friday. BTA

