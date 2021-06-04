US Sanctions: Borissov and Geshev Will Follow Suit

Political commentator Svetoslav Terziev has forecast in the "(O) position" talk show that the next ones to be removed from the political and public life in Bulgaria are Boyko Borissov and Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev.

"The United States has pinpointed the corruptors, now the task of the Bulgarian civil society is to deal with the corrupt. Borissov was a political deadman already a year ago, but it is naive to think that the prosecutor general will start digging into something he has been turning a blind eye to for so many years, "Terziev said.

"So far, Peevski has not been in the crosshairs of the prosecutor's office, even after the CorpBank bankruptcy.Borissov is in the same soup now - how long has the affair with the house in Barcelona been being investigated?!We are waiting for the Spanish authorities to do our job.

The prosecution service in Bulgaria is totally paralyzed, and that's what the Americans are telling us.They opened the door slightly ajar, and we as a civil society must get our foot at the door now and not let it be closed again, "Terziev stressed.

"The United States opened our eyes not only to the impassiveness of our prosecution service, but also reminded the EU to do its job properly. I think it was a symbolic coincidence that the report on the GloMag sanctions coincided with the start of operation of the European Public Prosecutor's Office, headed by Laura Covesi, "Terziev concluded./ SEGA daily. Translation novinite.com