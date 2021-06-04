Nearly 700 kg of Heroin Seized in Sliven - GDBOP

Politics » DOMESTIC | June 4, 2021, Friday // 15:55
Bulgaria: Nearly 700 kg of Heroin Seized in Sliven - GDBOP

The General Directorate Combating Organized Crime and Bulgaria’s Prosecutor’s Office have seized a large quantity of heroin, this country’s Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev announced on Twitter. Geshev placed the Bulgarian and the U.S. national flags under his announcement and added that “this has been a joint operation between Bulgaria and its international partners.” 

The narcotic substance was found in a warehouse in the town of Sliven (Southeastern Bulgaria). The seized heroin is expected to weigh more than 600 kilograms. At a press conference, the spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General’s Office, Siika Mileva, explained that the heroin was mixed with marble.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, police operation, heroin, seized
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria