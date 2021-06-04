Nearly 700 kg of Heroin Seized in Sliven - GDBOP

The General Directorate Combating Organized Crime and Bulgaria’s Prosecutor’s Office have seized a large quantity of heroin, this country’s Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev announced on Twitter. Geshev placed the Bulgarian and the U.S. national flags under his announcement and added that “this has been a joint operation between Bulgaria and its international partners.”

The narcotic substance was found in a warehouse in the town of Sliven (Southeastern Bulgaria). The seized heroin is expected to weigh more than 600 kilograms. At a press conference, the spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General’s Office, Siika Mileva, explained that the heroin was mixed with marble.