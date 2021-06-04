Bulgarian and Greek Tourism Ministers Meet at UNWTO Forum in Athens
Bulgarian caretaker Tourism Minister Stela Baltova held a working meeting with Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theocharis during a UNWTO forum in Athens, Baltova's Ministry said in a press release Friday. At the meeting Baltova said that Greece is traditionally one of Bulgaria's best partners in tourism and thanked Theocharis for his readiness to strengthen and develop the cooperation.
The two ministers discussed initiatives and projects included in a joint programme for action in 2020-2022, including the idea for joint tourist products to be offered on faraway markets.
In Athens Baltova attended the 66th meeting of UNWTO's Regional Commission for Europe at which Bulgaria was unanimously elected deputy chair of the Commission in 2021-2023.
In Athens Baltova also conferred with UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » All Beaches in Bulgaria Open for Tourists
- » EC Proposes to Exempt Fully Vaccinated Travellers from Tests and Quarantine
- » Russian Tourists Allowed to Vacation in Bulgaria, First Charters Arrive in June
- » Bulgaria: Summer Season Kicked off at Sunny Beach, Only 20 Percent of Hotels Welcome Guests
- » Several Countries Have Eased Restrictions for Arrivals from Bulgaria
- » Travelling Abroad: What Requirements Enter into Force as of 1 June