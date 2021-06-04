Bulgaria’s Air Force One Has New Executive Director

As of today Bulgaria’s Special Purpose Aviation Operator (SAO), which is the country’s counterpart of Air Force One, has a new executive director.

Georgi Todorov, caretaker Minister of Transport, reported the replacement.

The new director is Zlatko Zlatev. He is a pilot, he has also worked in the air force 1, but he has been head of Krumovo Air Base for several.

BGNES reminds that Major General Zlatko Zlatev was deputy commander of the Joint Force Command until 2016.

At the time Nikolay Nenchev was minister of defence Zlatev offered his resignation and went on pension. After he was relieved of his duties Zlatev continued to work in SAO.