Ambassador to London Alerts Ryanair to Bulgarian Citizens Denied Boarding

“The Bulgarian authorities do not require from Bulgarian citizens and residents including family members to present any proofs related to Covid-19 vaccination or negative tests when entering Bulgaria”, the Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to London Marin Raykov wrote in a letter to Ryanair.

“Bulgarian citizens and citizens of other nationalities permanently residing in Bulgaria and their family members, when travelling to Bulgaria, have never been and still are not required by the Bulgarian authorities to present any proof related to Covid-19 such as:

- A document for completed vaccination scheme against Covid-19;

- A document showing positive result from a PCR tests, or an antigen test for Covid-19 (for persons suffering from Covid-19 for the period from the 15th to the 180th day from the date of study);

- A negative result of a PCR test performed up to 72 hours before entry or a negative result from a rapid antigen test conducted up to 48 hours before entry into Bulgaria;

The travelers of this category, however, who do not provide such tests, are required to self-isolate for ten days in Bulgaria. These persons may be waived from the requirement to self-isolate if within 24 hours after their arrival they make a PCR or an antigen test with a negative result”, noted Ambassador Raykov and added:

“The lack of vaccination certificate/Negative PCR test/Negative antigen test for Bulgarian citizens and residents and their family members should not be used as an excuse to deny boarding a plane to Bulgaria. Therefore, as far as the travel regulations issued by the Bulgarian Ministry of Health are concerned, there are no reasons for Ryanair to refuse boarding to such passengers on the grounds of the abovementioned ministerial order”, reads the letter of Ambassador Raykov to Mr. Michael Kevin O’Leary, CEO of Ryanair.https://bnr/bg/en