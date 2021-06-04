Organ Transplant Scandal Erupts in Bulgaria

Society » INCIDENTS | June 4, 2021, Friday // 10:12
Bulgaria: Organ Transplant Scandal Erupts in Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s health ministry revealed on Thursday that under the former government of Boyko Borissov the state hospital performed organ transplants on poor live donors for rich “uncles” operating under a false identity for which the ministry has “every reason to believe that they are not relatives, as required by law”. A high-ranking government official reportedly received a liver transplant this way and managed to skip to the top of the waiting list.

In the last two years, 14 kidney transplants have been performed at the state hospital by living donors and documents state that all kidney donors are poor “nephews” from Ukraine and Moldova, and the recipients are rich “uncles” from countries such as Israel, Japan, Oman, Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov said.

It has been established that many of the wealthy “uncles” who received the kidneys were using false identities.

Although there have long been suspicions regarding transplants in the country, this is the first time such practices have been confirmed by the government. The health ministry fears the revelations will receive a strong international response. (Krassen Nikolov | EURACTIV.bg)

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Lozenets Hospital, organ transplant, illegal activity
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria