Mobile bingo: Technological trends

The mobile gaming market has been going from strength to strength. In 2020, the market turned over a phenomenal US$77.2 billion dollars, making it one of the highest performing industries globally, and 2021 shows no signs of slowing down. There are currently over 2.5 billion players, an increase of 12% on 2019, with access to many hundreds of thousands of apps: games make up 21% of all Android downloads, and a quarter of all iOS downloads.

Mobile gambling has also followed a similar trend, with the market growing. Many gambling niches including online bingo have made the most of a buoyant market and invested heavily in releasing new and exciting games, with sites such as 888ladies online bingo offering a range of different bingo games to their players.

Bingo: a revival

Bingo was one of those games closely associated with the older generation. Many have memories of dusty old church halls and playing bingo with their grandparents. Few ‘woke’ individuals would go to a bingo hall and play bingo. However, alongside the rise of online gambling, bingo has started to see a resurgence in the mobile market. Though a much smaller section of the gambling market than say poker of slots, it is growing at a much faster rate; roughly 10% between 2018 and 2019, where online casinos in general grew around 5% in the same period.

Many people believe the transition online helped revive a game of bingo.

What is driving the popularity of online and mobile bingo?

Reinvention of the game

The internet has allowed bingo operators to make the move online and reinvent the game. According to a study by YouGov, over 50% of online bingo players are 25-44, and 62% of them are female. This is a far cry from the traditional gamer stereotype.

Accessibility

Players do not have to schedule a bingo night to play; they are now able to find a game to suit them at any time, from any place.

Pace of the game

The action online moves much more quickly than in a bingo hall. Usually, the numbers are crossed off automatically and there is no verification time for winning tickets. This speed makes it far more exciting and engaging. If a player has a winning ticket, they find out sooner, and if they don’t, they can move on to the next game more quickly.

Variety

Players can shop around from the comfort of their own home to find a game that suits them. With hundreds of different iterations of the game, either different themes, or different numbers of balls, or different combinations to win…. there will always be something for everyone.

What are the benefits of playing mobile bingo?

Quick and easy to access an app

Unlike having to load a website, having an app means that players can simply click and play. All their details will be saved securely in the app and they can dip in and out of games when it suits them.

Mobile optimisation

Apps will be optimised to be played through an app, ensuring that the game fits the screen, that the controls are easy and intuitive, and that despite the smaller screen all text is legible.

On the go

Players can play any bingo game they want, from anywhere. They can be on the train on their daily commute, waiting for a friend who is late, or idling away the time waiting in a long queue.

What technological trends have helped the mobile bingo market grow?

Secure payment methods

Apps can provide an additional level of protection to players when making payments online. With initial fingerprint or face recognition as standard to log into the app, and securely linked cards, it is easier than ever for players to know that their details, and therefore hard earned money is secure. It also allows for quick withdrawals for winnings. If a player has to get up to find a card to make a payment, they are more likely to abandon the purchase than if they can scan their fingerprint and pay.

Some operators have even started delving into the world of crypto-currency, with some accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum, and even crypto-currency only sites.

5G

The increase in internet speeds increases the amount of data that can be transferred over the internet, making it faster for games to load and reducing (and maybe even removing) lag and buffering that can impact gameplay. It is also helpful in allowing for other technology to be used, such as 3D gaming and Virtual Reality.

Virtual Reality/ Augmented Reality

By using VR and AR developers can create increasingly immersive and engaging gaming experiences for players.

Artificial Intelligence

AI can be used by operators to provide good customer service to players without increasing their operating costs. By using a well-trained chatbot, most questions can be answered without human intervention.

Apps

The development of apps has made it easier for players to click and play. The ease of access to the game cannot be under-estimated.

Developments in technology have most definitely helped bring an ailing game to a new generation of players. Continues adoption of the newest trends in technology will help keep bingo relevant for years to come, ensuring the ongoing success of the game.