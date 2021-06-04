Earthquake of 4.3 Magnitude Rattled Crete

Bulgaria: Earthquake of 4.3 Magnitude Rattled Crete

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded this morning at 4.05am on the Greek island of Crete, BTA said.

According to the Greek Institute of Geodynamics, the epicenter of the earthquake was 23 km south-southeast of the city of Heraklion and 342 km south-southeast of the capital Athens. Three more secondary tremors with a maximum magnitude of 2.3 were recorded later. There are no reports of damage.

Yesterday, at about 6:00 pm, an earthquake of 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded on the territory of Greece. The epicenter was 17 miles northeast of the city of Patras.

 

