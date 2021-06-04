Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 170 Newly Infected, 45 Fatalities

In the past 24 hours 170 are the new cases of coronavirus detected after 15,295 tests, data from the Single Information Portal show.

2,765 are hospitalized, of which 309 are in intensive care. There are 16,117 active cases of infection.

There are 45 Covid-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

494 are cured.

In the last 24 hours 23,158 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were given.