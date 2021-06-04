Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 170 Newly Infected, 45 Fatalities
In the past 24 hours 170 are the new cases of coronavirus detected after 15,295 tests, data from the Single Information Portal show.
2,765 are hospitalized, of which 309 are in intensive care. There are 16,117 active cases of infection.
There are 45 Covid-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours.
494 are cured.
In the last 24 hours 23,158 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were given.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Registered in over 65 Countries Now
- » Greece to Donate Covid-19 Vaccines to Albania and North Macedonia
- » Get Shot and Have Free Beer – President Joe Biden Steps up Vaccination Rollout
- » Bulgaria Will Donate Covid-19 Vaccines to Western Balkan Neighbors
- » Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 197 Newly Infected, 21 Fatalities
- » Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 236 Newly Infected, 26 Fatalities