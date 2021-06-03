Train Kills 9 People in China

In northwestern China, in Gansu province, at least nine people were killed when a train hit railroad workers. On Friday, June 4, reports Xinhua with reference to local authorities.

It is indicated that the incident occurred today at about 05:25 local time in the Jinchang urban district.

A train traveling from Urumqi (Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region) to Hangzhou (Zhejiang Province) ran over workers who were carrying out construction work on the railroad tracks.

There are no other details of the tragedy yet. Rescue operations are underway on the spot.

The reasons for the incident are being established.