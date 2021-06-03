EC Expects to See Convictions for Public Corruption in High Echelon of Bulgaria

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | June 3, 2021, Thursday // 16:41
Bulgaria: EC Expects to See Convictions for Public Corruption in High Echelon of Bulgaria

Bulgaria should make a serious attempt to issue final convictions for high-echelon corruption, European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand said.

The European Commission will continue to closely monitor work in this regard in the context of the annual reports on the rule of law, he added.

Commenting on whether US sanctions will be reflected in the upcoming Report on the Rule of Law for Bulgaria in July, Wigand said: "It is important that developments in Bulgaria do not reverse the trend towards progress.

Bulgaria must complete implementation  of the reforms described in the 2019 report, there is still unfinished work. An important element of it is to continue cooperation with the Council of Europe authorities in order to overcome some drawbacks related to the anti-corruption framework and the effectiveness of criminal investigations".

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EC, Bulgaria, fight against corruption, Christian Wigand
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria