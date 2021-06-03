Greece to Donate Covid-19 Vaccines to Albania and North Macedonia
Greece will supply its northern neighbours Albania and North Macedonia with 40,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, the government spokeswoman said on Thursday.
“Greece, in coordination with the European Commission, as most European countries do for their neighbours, will offer vaccines…20,000 doses to North Macedonia and 20,000 to Albania,” Aristotelia Peloni told a news conference. Peloni would not say when this will happen.
