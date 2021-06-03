Greece to Donate Covid-19 Vaccines to Albania and North Macedonia

Society » HEALTH | June 3, 2021, Thursday // 16:21
Bulgaria: Greece to Donate Covid-19 Vaccines to Albania and North Macedonia

Greece will supply its northern neighbours Albania and North Macedonia with 40,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, the government spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Greece, in coordination with the European Commission, as most European countries do for their neighbours, will offer vaccines…20,000 doses to North Macedonia and 20,000 to Albania,” Aristotelia Peloni told a news conference. Peloni would not say when this will happen.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greece, donation, vaccines, Albania, N. Macedonia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria