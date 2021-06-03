Foreign Ministry Comes out with Official Stand on US Sanctions against Bulgarian Citizens

June 3, 2021, Thursday
The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry on June 2 issued an official position in connection with information released by the US State Department about measures under the "Magnitsky" law against Bulgarian individuals and legal entities.

The rule of law is at the heart of the democratic process in any law  governed state. In relations with our partners and allies, we have unequivocally shared our conviction that the fight against corruption in all its forms should be our unconditional priority and practical priority, the Foreign Ministry said.

As strategic partners, Bulgaria and the United States maintain a sustainable and effective Strategic Dialogue.

In terms of its structure, content and scope, cooperation between the two countries covers a number of issues on the national, regional and global agendas.

In this sense, and on the basis of the traditions of cooperation established over the years, we express confidence that Sofia and Washington remain ready for dialogue on all issues of shared interest, the Foreign Ministry concluded.

 

