Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 197 Newly Infected, 21 Fatalities

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 197 from 12,042 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on June 3.

122 were confirmed from PCR and 114 from rapid antigen tests.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 419,010.

The active cases are 16,486.

Of the total, 2,881 patients are in hospitals, 326 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours:

· 1,012 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 384,777;

· 21,992 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,405,952;

· 21 Covid-19 related deaths, thus bringing the death toll to date to 17,747.