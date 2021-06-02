Covid-19 Triggered World's Largest Ever Vaccination Campaign

The biggest vaccination campaign in history is underway. More than 1.98 billion doses have been administered across 176 countries, according to data collected by Bloomberg. The latest rate was roughly 35.6 million doses a day.

In the U.S., 297 million doses have been given so far. In the last week, an average of 1.1 million doses per day were administered.

Worldwide more than 1.98 billion doses have been administered—enough to fully vaccinate 12.9% of the global population.

The vaccine campaign has crossed its biggest milestone yet: one billion doses given worldwide. The first hundred million doses took 61 days, while the last 100 million took just five.

Even if enough doses have now been administered to fully vaccinate 12.9% of the global population, the distribution has been lopsided. Countries and regions with the highest incomes are getting vaccinated more than 30 times faster than those with the lowest.

It’s now a life-and-death contest between vaccine and virus. New strains threaten renewed outbreaks. In the early stages of a campaign, the effect of vaccinations are often outweighed by other factors of transmissibility: virus mutations, seasonality, effectiveness of mask use and social distancing. In time, higher vaccination rates should limit the Covid-19 burden around the world.

While the best vaccines are thought to be 95% effective, it takes a coordinated campaign to stop a pandemic. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious-disease official in the U.S., has said that vaccinating 70% to 85% of the U.S. population would enable a return to normalcy.

On a global scale, that’s a daunting level of vaccination. At the current pace of 35.6 million a day, it would take another year to achieve a high level of global immunity. The rate, however, is steadily increasing, and new vaccines by additional manufacturers are coming to market.

Israel was first to show that vaccinations were having a nationwide effect. The country has led the world in vaccinations, and by February more than 84% of people ages 70 and older had received two doses. Severe covid cases and deaths declined rapidly. A separate analysis in the U.K. showed similar results.

Since the start of the global vaccination campaign, countries have experienced unequal access to vaccines and varying degrees of efficiency in getting shots into people’s arms. Before March, few African nations had received a single shipment of shots. In the U.S., 89.4 doses have been administered for every 100 people.

Delivering billions of vaccines to stop the spread of Covid-19 worldwide will be one of the greatest logistical challenges ever undertaken.