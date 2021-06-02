President Radev Met with US Department of Treasury Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Ahern, and Ambassador Mustafa

Politics | June 2, 2021, Wednesday // 23:54
Bulgaria: President Radev Met with US Department of Treasury Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Ahern, and Ambassador Mustafa president office

Speaking during a meeting here on Wednesday with the US Department of Treasury's Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Paul Ahern, which was also attended by the US Ambassador to Bulgaria Herro Mustafa, President Rumen Radev said that achieving effective results in the fight against corruption requires a concerted effort by partner countries, Radev's Press Secretariat reported.

The President pointed out that the Bulgarian society is at an important moment in its development and that there are huge expectations by citizens to regain their trust in the State and for more transparency from institutions.

"That is why we want the people who hold important positions in the country's government to be open, as well as all magistrates. To have transparency regarding their bank accounts and their property, be it in Bulgaria or abroad," Rumen Radev stressed. 


According to him, investing in transparency and the fight against corruption protects not only national security, but also economic interests and civil liberties. The restoration of the business environment in Bulgaria also depends on decisive steps in this direction, the press release said.

A common position was expressed on the need for an even more active partnership between Bulgaria and the United States in the  fight against organized crime and corruption and in strengthening the rule of law.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, Mustafa, US
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria