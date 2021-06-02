Head of Cabinet of Caretaker Interior Minister Resigned

Politics | June 2, 2021, Wednesday // 23:41
Elena Ficherova, head of the cabinet of Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov, has applied for dismissal, the ministry said.

"The act is motivated by the desire not to cause negatives for the political cabinet. Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov has granted the request. The order comes into force today," the statement said.

Following the appointment of Boyko Rashkov as minister, reports emerged that she was linked to businessman Vasil Bozhkov, who was hiding in Dubai and to 19 prosecutors in the prosecution.

In an tv interview on May 17, Boyko Rashkov said he had made an inspection that showed that a few months before the parliamentary elections, it had been deleted from the lists of Bulgarian Summer, Bozhkov's party.

"She has the necessary professional qualities, I did not know that she was among the founders of" Bulgarian Summer ", no one recommended her to me, I chose her myself," Rashkov said.

Two days later, after an operation to detain the chief and 6 other police officers from Plovdiv's 3rd police station, Rashkov said he had persuaded Elena Ficherova to make a statement in the coming days.

That never happened. In a statement today, the administration of US President Joe Biden announced that it is imposing sanctions on three Bulgarians for their participation in corruption in Bulgaria, with Vasil Bozhkov among them - details here.

