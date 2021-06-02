Bulgaria: Audit at Aleksandrovska Hospital Revealed Huge Debts, Bad Spending Practices

One of the biggest hospitals in Bulgaria – Aleksandrovska university hospital in Sofia has accumulated debts amounting to some 68 million Leva /35 million euro/.

The last time the hospital showed a positive financial result was in 2012, shows a Ministry of Health inspection following a report by a member of the hospital’s board of directors. Kostadin Angelov, who was Minister of Health for the past year, has been director of the hospital since 2013. Aleksandrovska hospital’s spending have not been consulted with the board of directors through the proper channels. No requirement has been imposed for the funds coming from the state for the treatment of coronavirus patients to be spent as intended, a Ministry of Health press release reads.