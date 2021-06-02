Bulgarian Bus with 50 Passengers on Board Detained on Turkish Border

Politics » DOMESTIC | June 2, 2021, Wednesday // 14:19
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Bus with 50 Passengers on Board Detained on Turkish Border

Bulgarian bus traveling along the regular route Istanbul - Silistra was detained at our border with Turkey last night at about 1:00 am on the Checkpoint "Derekoy" - "Malko Tarnovo". According to passengers, drugs were found in the vehicle. Passengers have been waiting for another vehicle since then, bTV reported.

"To this moment50 people are staying on the bus without any chance to get out into the fresh air. This happens during a pandemic," explained Diana Kasmetska, relative of one of the passengers.

The bus is property of Metro firm, whose staff confirmed the drugs have been found. According to unofficial data, it's methamphetamines.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that three people had been detained, without specifying whether these were the two drivers and the stеwardess or passengers. Bulgarian Consulate in Edirne said the passengers were being boarded on another bus and were expected to continue their journey.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Turkish border, bus, detained, drugs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria