Caretaker Ministers of Economy and Tourism Hold Video Conference with Bulgaria’s Trade Attaches
Minister of Economy Kiril Petkov and Minister of Tourism Stella Baltova have held a video conference meeting with the trade attachés of Bulgaria. The ministers called for hard work in order to present the country as a first-class destination for investment, business and tourism. The caretaker ministers announced the start of a competition between trade attachés at Bulgarian embassies for attracting investments and supporting national exports.
"During our short-time incombency we can achieve great success for the Bulgarian business. The project we are developing together with you is important. An investment project or an export deal cannot be realized within two months, but it is possible to invite attention and start negotiations," Petkov said.
