June 2 - Remembrance Day for All Who Died for Freedom of Bulgaria

Politics » DOMESTIC | June 2, 2021, Wednesday // 09:31
Bulgaria: June 2 - Remembrance Day for All Who Died for Freedom of Bulgaria

Across Bulgaria, sirens will sound for two minutes at noon on 2 June 2021 in an annual custom honouring the memory of revolutionary, poet and rebel Hristo Botev, who died in 1876 in the struggle against Ottoman rule, as well as in tribute to all who died for the freedom of Bulgaria.

The custom is that everyone should stand still and maintain two minutes of silence while the sirens sound.

Botev died at the hands of an Ottoman sharpshooter as the failed uprising of the time was coming to a close.

Born in Kalofer in 1848 and brought up in the midst of the Bulgarian national revival, Botev was educated in Kalofer and later in Odessa, in today’s Ukraine.

Botev has endured in Bulgarian history as a influential literary figure, having bequeathed to the memory of his country one of the most patriotic and sentimentally-romantic poems reflecting on the life of poor and oppressed people, revolutionary struggle and unrequited love obstructed by patriotic duty.

Among some of best-loved works of his poetry are To My Mother, Elegy, Struggle, and In the Tavern.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Hristo Botev, Hristo Botev and of Those Who Have Perished in the Fight for Bulgaria's Independence, Remembrance Day
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria