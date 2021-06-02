Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 236 Newly Infected, 26 Fatalities

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 236 from 13,258 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on June 2.

122 were confirmed from PCR and 114 from rapid antigen tests.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 418,813.

The active cases are 17,322.

Of the total, 2,942 patients are in hospitals, 322 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours:

· 1,582 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 383,765;

· 18,064 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,383,971;

· 26 Covid-19 related deaths, thus bringing the death toll to date to 17,726.