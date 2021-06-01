Bulgaria: Natural Gas Price Set for Sharp Jump of 20%

Bulgaria's Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has endorsed a price of 45.27 leva/MWh for natural gas, effective June 1, 2021, the regulator said in a press release on Monday.

The new price, which excludes the charges for access, transmission, excise duty and VAT, is 20 per cent higher than its May 1 level (37.71 per cent) and 122 per cent up from June 1, 2020.





The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission specified that the new higher gas price will not result in increase in prices of heating and electricity in June.

The press release lists three reasons for the natural gas price rise: