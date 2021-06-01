All Beaches in Bulgaria Open for Tourists

All beaches on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast are officially open to tourists as of June 1.

The largest southern tourist resort in Bulgaria, Sunny Beach, also started the season today.

There are mainly Bulgarians and Romanian tourists in the resort, who started coming to Bulgaria after the requirement for presenting negative PCR test result upon nerty to the country was lifted.

The prices on the beach in Sunny Beach have been reduced by 50%: an umbrella costs BGN 5 and BGN 5 is the price for a deck chair. On the nearbybeach,Sunny Beach-north, prices are 50% cheaper.

Bulgarian seaside hotels see a spike in bookings from Romanian tourists after requirement for PCR test on entry was lifted

"For me personally this year the season will be better than last year. Last year there was no one in Sunny Beach at this time. People were terribly scared because of the coronavirus pandemic.

You know there were red zones everywhere.

This year will certainly not be the normal season that It should be, but in general for me personally the season will be better than last year. The beach accessories have been placed, the beaches have been cleaned, treated to prevent parasites, lifeguards are already on duty, there is a flag signaling, " explained the beach tenant Kiril Spasov.

As of today, the Ministry of Tourism starts inspections of the strips, where the concessionaires have stated that they will reduce the prices. The inspections are necessary because if the concessionaire reduces the price, a part of the concession fee will be reduced accordingly.