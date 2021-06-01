Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria Plunged to 4.7 Percent in April

Unemployment in Bulgaria in April 2021 was 4.7 per cent, down from 5.1 per cent a month earlier and from 5.9 per cent in April 2020, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on June 1, citing seasonally-adjusted data.

According to Eurostat, the April 2021 figure represents an estimated 154 000 people in Bulgaria, compared with 169 000 in March 2021 and 192 000 in April 2020.

Eurostat said that the EU unemployment rate was 7.3 per cent in April 2021, stable compared with March 2021 and up from 6.7 per cent in April 2020.

In April 2021, the euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was eight per cent, down from 8.1 per cent in March 2021 and up from 7.3 per cent in April 2020.

In Bulgaria, the youth unemployment rate in April 2021 was 12.1 per cent, compared with 14.9 per cent in March 2021 and 17.8 per cent in April 2020.

The April 2021 figure represents an estimated 15 000 under-25s in Bulgaria, the March 2021 figure an estimated 20,000 and the April 2020 figure an estimated 23,000.

In April 2021, 2.939 million young people were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.348 million were in the euro zone.

In April 2021, the youth unemployment rate was 17.1 per cent in the EU and 17.2 per cent in the euro zone, stable in both zones compared with the previous month.

Compared with March 2021, youth unemployment decreased by 21 000 in the EU and by 18 000 in the euro zone.

Compared with April 2020, youth unemployment increased by 211 000 in the EU and by 126 000 in the euro zone, Eurostat said.