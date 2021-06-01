Bulgarian and North Macedonia Set to Strengthen Cultural Ties

Bulgaria’s caretaker Minister of Culture Professor Velislav Minekov and North Macedonia’s Minister of Culture Professor Irena Stefoska met in Sofia. The preservation of cultural heritage is a priority for Bulgaria and North Macedonia and the two countries are to support each other in their dialogue with UNESCO, said Velislav Minekov and Irena Stefoska.

Bulgaria and North Macedonia will develop and sign a new three-year programme for cultural cooperation. Ministers Minekov and Stefoska discussed the possibility for enhanced staff exchange and interaction between cultural institutions in the two countries. As a first step, Bulgaria’s National Philharmonic Orchestra is to visit North Macedonia and the Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra will visit Bulgaria in the autumn of 2021.